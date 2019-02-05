AEK announced on Tuesday the resignation of coach Marinos Ouzounidis, with his successor remaining unknown for the time being.

In a statement on the official website of the Athens club the Greek manager said he was proud to have taken the team to the group stage of the Champions League, but conceded that the champion is nowhere near holding on to its title.

He did note, however, that AEK’s points tally in the Super League this year is just one less than last year’s at this point of the season.

It follows AEK’s failure to defeat 10-man PAOK on Sunday, which has effectively terminated AEK’s title challenge, as the Yellows now lie 15 points behind PAOK with 11 games left to play.

Although a successor has not yet been named, reports said AEK is considering the return of Manolo Jimenez, who led AEK to its first league triumph after 24 years of wait, and Thomas Christiansen, formerly of APOEL and AEK Larnaca, who had also played for Panionios in 2000. Last season he coached Leeds United.

On Thursday AEK meets Atromitos for the Greek Cup quarterfinals, in the only competition the Yellows can still win.

AEK is also risking another three-point deduction in the league due to the attack by hundreds of its supporters against police after the match with PAOK at the Olympic Stadium.