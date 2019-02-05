Gale-force winds keeping ferries tied up

Ferry boats have been banned from sailing in the Aegean Sea as winds in the area reached speeds of 9 and 10 on the Beaufort scale on Tuesday morning, preventing safe passage.

Ferries to the Aegean islands are tied up at port in Piraeus, where only services to the nearby Saronic Gulf are running as usual.

Services at the port of Rafina, east of Athens, are also limited, as ferries are only going as far as Marmari on Evia, while the routes between Rio-Antirrio in western Greece and Kavala-Thassos in the north are also closed.

Passengers are advised to check with port authorities or their ferry operators before setting out to travel.