Greek MPs to vote on FYROM's NATO accession on Friday

TAGS: Diplomacy, Politics

Greek lawmakers will vote on the protocol that paves the way for the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia's (FYROM) accession to NATO under the name “Republic of North Macedonia,” as agreed with Greece.

Parliament speaker Nikos Voutsis on Tuesday said the accession protocol would be presented to a special parliamentary committee on Thursday and put to a vote by the House the following day.

Greece's Parliament ratified the name deal with FYROM earlier this month, clearing the Balkan country's path to the North Atlantic alliance and to European Union membership.

