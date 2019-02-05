European weather site warns of torrential rains

Severe Weather Europe (SWE), a meteorological website specializing on Europe, issued a warning on Tuesday of “major torrential rainfall” and “large amount of Saharan dust” across many parts of the country through Wednesday and possibly even Thursday.

The system is coming in from Italy and will move across to the eastern Peloponnese and then through the Aegean, to hit Crete and Rhodes especially by Wednesday or Thursday, SWE said.

The bad weather will affect the capital, central Greece and northern parts, according to the Greek weather service, which issued a storm warning on Tuesday.

According to SWE, Greece should also brace for gale-force winds and the threat of a tornado, as well as waterspouts that are expected to appear across the southern Aegean on the back of the storm.

“Marginally large hail will also be possible with these storms,” it added.