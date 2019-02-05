Hospital workers to stage four-hour stoppage

The union of Greek hospital workers, POEDIN, on Tuesday announced a four-hour work stoppage for the following day.

The action is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, starting at 11 a.m., and is expected to affect services at the country's public hospitals.

Strikers will also be gathering at Syntagma Square in downtown Athens at noon for a protest rally outside the Finance Ministry.

POEDIN is demanding that all hospital workers receive hazard pay.