Greek premier arrives in Turkey for two-day visit

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras arrived in Ankara Tuesday for a two-day visit in the wake of a two-year deterioration in bilateral relations and the emergence of a new front dividing the two countries in the Eastern Mediterranean.



“We have an opportunity to pick up the thread of an honest dialogue to kick-start our positive agenda for the benefit of our people and the wider region,” Tsipras said in a tweet after landing in Turkey.



Tsipras is scheduled to meet in Ankara with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at 4.45 p.m. Erdogan will also host a dinner in his honor after they hold a joint press conference at 6.50 p.m.



Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios, the spiritual leader of the world's Greek Orthodox Christians, will reportedly attend the dinner on Erdogan’s invitation.



Tsipras is expected to hold talks with Vartholomaios on Wednesday, while also visiting the Halki Seminary.



Ahead of the visit Tuesday, the Turkish Interior Ministry updated a list of former military officers wanted for their alleged role in a botched coup against Erdogan in the summer of 2016 to include eight servicemen who fled to Greece the day after the uprising.