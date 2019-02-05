Samuel Bjork | Athens | February 6

Successful Norwegian crime novelist Frode Sander Oien, who writes under the pen name Samuel Bjork, has been invited to speak in the Athens Concert Hall's Megaron Plus lecture series on Wednesday, February 6, in an event that also marks Athens World Book Capital 2018. The author of “The Owl Always Hunts at Night” and “I'm Traveling Alone” will speak on the subject of “Crime Literature in the North: Fiction or a Mirror of Society?” The lecture, which starts at 7 p.m., will be in English with simultaneous translation into Greek. Admission is free of charge on a first-come, first-served basis.



Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr