Full cruise-liner service provider Seaway Shipping & Tourist Services is making its Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum debut this May, hoping to strengthen its network with key cruise-line decision-makers and industry experts, and gain valuable insight into trends affecting the future of the industry.



Serving the cruise industry since 1976, the company is port agent for Carnival Maritime (Costa & AIDA), Carnival UK (P&O & Cunard), and Mano Maritime Ltd at all Greek ports. CEO Ieronymos Georghiou said: “Our attendance at the Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum aims at promoting to key decision-makers of the global cruise industry the benefits and options they receive by deploying cruise ships in the Greek ports and generally in the East Med region. We also want to gain information on industry developments and companies’ future plans, particularly for our region.”