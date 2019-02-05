House to discuss constitutional revisions on Feb. 12-13

Greek lawmakers will debate the proposals on the revision of Greece's Constitution on February 12 and 13, House President Nikos Voutsis said on Tuesday, after receiving the report by the constitutional revision committee, the body responsible for examining the legislation.



This will give enough time to MPs and party rapporteurs to discuss the plan, he said.



Voutsis said he hoped the process will be completed before mid-March.



MPs will decide how many and which articles will be referred for review to the next House, which will be formed after this year’s general elections.



The proposed amendments concern 23 articles of the Constitution, including the separation of the Church and state and changes in the role of the country’s president.