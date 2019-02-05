NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Man attacked in western Athens over sports club rivalry

TAGS: Crime, Soccer

Some 20 people on motorcycles attacked a man outside a sports fan club in Peristeri, western Athens, early Tuesday morning.

The man was hospitalized while his attackers also caused damage to a car parked nearby.

It was not clear why the man was attacked but reports said it was linked to a sports club rivalry. The club was closed at the time of the attack.

Police said they detained 14 people in connection with the incident.

