Man attacked in western Athens over sports club rivalry
Online
Some 20 people on motorcycles attacked a man outside a sports fan club in Peristeri, western Athens, early Tuesday morning.
Some 20 people on motorcycles attacked a man outside a sports fan club in Peristeri, western Athens, early Tuesday morning.
The man was hospitalized while his attackers also caused damage to a car parked nearby.
It was not clear why the man was attacked but reports said it was linked to a sports club rivalry. The club was closed at the time of the attack.
Police said they detained 14 people in connection with the incident.