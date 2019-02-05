Protesting farmers in northern Greece warn of further action
Online
Farmers in northern Greece said on Tuesday they will escalate their protests and invited the ministers of agricultural development and growth and labor to a meeting to discuss their concerns.
Farmers in northern Greece said on Tuesday they will escalate their protests and invited the ministers of agricultural development and growth and labor to a meeting to discuss their concerns.
Roadblocks have been set up on highways in the prefectures of Imathia, Pella, Pieria and Serres and that connecting Katerini and Thessaloniki.
Farmers are demanding a reduction of production costs and a minimum guaranteed price for certain agricultural products.