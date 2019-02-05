Erdogan expects more cooperation on repatriation of Turkish servicemen

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday he expected more cooperation from Greece on the repatriation of eight Turkish servicemen who fled to Greece following a failed coup in 2016.



Erdogan was speaking during a joint press conference following a meeting with visiting Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in Ankara.



A two-day visit by Tsipras got off to a shaky start Tuesday after Turkey put up bounties for the capture of the eight soldiers.



In his comments, the Greek premier said that the issue of the soldiers who fled to Greece is a matter of the judiciary.



Tsipras said the two sides agreed to de-escalate tension in the Aegean Sea and proceed with confidence building measures.



He said that any differences between the two Aegean neighbors can and must be solved with dialogue.



[Combined reports]