Whatever one thinks of Andeas Papandreou, the founder of the once-mighty PASOK party, there are two things that are beyond dispute. Firstly, he was a far more complex personality than his aspiring emulators would like to think and, secondly, he is far less contemporary than his “heirs” would like to believe.



If anything, this overinvestment in political nostalgia illustrates a dearth of ideas to tackle present challenges.



No memorial services are needed to remember Papandreou. There seems to have been an effort to bring about a return to the Papandreou era over the last four years. History is repeating itself in a farcical way.