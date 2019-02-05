EPP head in Athens amid focus on polls

The head of the European People’s Party (EPP), Manfred Weber, is due to participate in an EPP meeting in Athens on Wednesday that will also be attended by European Parliament President Antonio Tajani and conservative New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis. among others.



Weber, who is running for the presidency of the European Commission, will be presenting his five-year economic plan for the bloc, which includes measures to create some 5 million new jobs.



During the meeting, which will also be attended by Mitsotakis’s Spanish counterpart from the People’s Party, Pablo Casado, Weber is to speak on the eurozone’s economic recovery.



Weber’s two-day visit to Greece is part of a campaign tour, which started last month in Nicosia and will include all the bloc’s 28 member-states.



Meanwhile, Mitsotakis predicted on Tuesday that national elections will coincide with European Parliament polls in May and should serve as a “referendum” on political change in Greece.



He also said that if national elections are not held then, European elections will serve as the main battleground where citizens will send a message to “the losers that swindled them.”



“Under these despicable conditions, European elections will be transformed into national elections which will mark the epilogue of an already finished government,” he told his shadow ministers.