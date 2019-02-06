Hellas Sat 4 successfully launched

An Ariane 5 heavy lift rocket propelled the Hellas Sat 4 satellite from French Guiana in South America to a geostationary orbit late Tuesday.



Hellas Sat is a Greek and Cyprus satellite communications solutions provider founded in 2001 and acquired by Arabsat in 2013. Arabsat is based in Saudi Arabia and is considered to be the 6th largest satellite operator in the world.



The satellite model is LM2100 and was built by Lockheed Martin to deliver more power and ﬂexibility at a lower cost. Hellas Sat 4 will join other Hellas satellites which are located at 39°E orbital slot offering coverage over Europe, Middle East and Southern Africa.



Hellas Sat operates ground facilities in Greece and in Cyprus near Kofinou.



[Kathimerini Cyprus]