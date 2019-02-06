Members of Rouvikonas hold sit-in protest at Greek-Turkish Chamber

Police detained about 20 suspected members of anti-establishment group Rouvikonas on Wednesday after they entered the Greek-Turkish Chamber of Commerce in Nea Erythraia, northern Athens, and staged a sit-in.

According to a post on an anti-establishment website, the sit-in was an act of “solidarity” with Kurdish detainees who are on hunger strike to demand that Abdullah Ocalan, founder of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), be removed from solitary confinement.

The incident took place as Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was on an official visit to Turkey.