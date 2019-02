Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (4-L), his partner Betty Peristera Baziana (2-L), Greek Orthodox Patriarch Vartholomaios (3-L) and Ibrahin Kalin (L), a special adviser to the President of Turkey, visit the Theological School of Halki, Wednesday. Tsipras and Vartholomaios both voiced hope that the seminary, closed since 1971, will soon reopen. [EPA]