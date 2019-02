Mario Frangoulis | Athens | February 13 & 14

Acclaimed Greek tenor Mario Frangoulis has put together a special Valentine's program for the Athens Concert Hall, with two appearances on Wednesday and Thursday, February 13 and 14. “PS I Love You” features love songs immortalized by the likes of Frank Sinatra, Nina Simone, Sammy Davis Jr, Dean Martin, Nat King Cole and other such greats. Doors open at 8.30 p.m. and tickets range from 25 to 60 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr