Kieslowski Docs | Athens | February 7 & 14

Krzysztof Kieslowski – the brilliant Polish director of masterpieces such as “Dekalog” (1989), “The Double Life of Veronique” (1991) and “Three Colors: Blue, White & Red” (1994) – who died in 1996 at the age of 54, started his career in the 60s and 70s as a documentary filmmaker. He created a series of emblematic shorts that became an integral part of the influential Polish school of documentary filmmaking. Now, Exile Room has curated a selection of 10 documentaries, made between 1969 and 1980, along with “The Musicians” (1960) by Kazimierz Karabasz, his mentor. Screenings start at 9 p.m. on both days of the tribute. Admission to the event is free of charge and the screenings are in Polish with English subtitles.

Exile Room, 12 Athinas (3rd floor), Monastiraki,

tel 210.322.3395, www.exileroom.gr