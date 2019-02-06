Aris Georgiou | Thessaloniki | February 7 - April 7

In “USA-Russia: Draw,” the National Bank of Greece Cultural Foundation at the Kapandji Villa brings together work from photographer Aris Georgiou's collections “America at 78 rpm. A 1978 Travelogue” and “Uncurtained: Russia ’98.” Curated by Yiannis Epaminondas, the show highlights the similarities and differences between the two great powers at the time of the Greek photographer's visit. Opening hours are Tuesdays to Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kapandji Villa, 108 Vassilissis Olgas,

tel 2310.295.170, www.miet.gr