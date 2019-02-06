T-bill yield drops to 0.5 pct in latest auction

Greece has auctioned 13-week treasury bills of a total value of 812.5 million euros, the country’s Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) announced on Wednesday.



The bills were sold at a 0.5 percent yield, down from 0.67 percent in the last similar auction on January 9 this year, according to an e-mailed PDMA press statement.



Since 2010, when debt-ridden Greece was shut out of international markets, the PDMA has been selling mainly three-month and six-month treasury bills each month to help with the country’s financing needs.



[Xinhua]