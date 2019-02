Cruise passengers disembarking at Greece’s ports of call will soon have the option of catching a ride in an auto rickshaw, also known as a tuk-tuk and common in many Asian countries.



The comfortable, modern tuk-tuks expected to debut in Greece represent an environmentally friendly alternative mode of transport to buses or traditional taxi cabs.



The highly cost-effective, luxurious and fully electrically powered vehicles will be showcased at this year’s Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum by first-time exhibitor Tuk Tuk Hellas, which will be providing demonstrations to the show’s delegates and visitors.



CEO George Palamaris said: “We are very glad to participate at the Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum and we know that this cooperation will be long-term and fully productive for both sides. We are looking forward to introduce our products and interact with potential customers by exchanging ideas and consequently setting additional goals for the future.”