Opposition ND chief lifts ban on appearances on state TV

New Democracy officials and MPs are henceforth free to take part in political debates on state television ERT after the conservative party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis lifted a ban that was imposed in September after ND accused the broadcaster of “crude propaganda” against the party.

In a statement, ND said the ban was “not being lifted due to any impressive change in the operation of public television, which unfortunately remains a propagandistic mechanism of the government.”

However, following ERT’s request for a meeting with ND media officials, ND said it “likes to hope that at least some of the self-explanatory principles of code of conduct and polyphony will be respected.”