ATHEX: Mid-caps keep stock market index afloat

The benchmark of the Greek stock market closed at the day’s low on Wednesday but still managed to hold on to a sliver of gains in the face of the blue chip index’s marginal slide as mid-caps propped up the market. Turnover was the highest so far this week.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index rose for a fourth day in succession. It closed at 654.39 points, adding 0.26 percent to Tuesday’s 652.71 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index eased 0.01 percent to 1,729.17 points, while the mid-cap index jumped 2.29 percent.

The banks index was up 0.29 percent, as Piraeus added another 2.14 percent to its 30 percent advance over the start of the week. National followed with 1.98 percent growth and Alpha climbed 0.53 percent, while Eurobank conceded 1.43 percent. GEK Terna leapt 5.58 percent, Hellenic Exchanges and Piraeus Port Authority rose 3.66 percent, and Ellaktor grew 3.58 percent.

In total 49 stocks registered gains, 39 took losses and 35 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 41.7 million euros, up from Tuesday’s 33.8 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index improved 2.20 percent to close at 62.71 points.