As the general election looms, the government is giving tax and social security contribution debtors another chance to have their arrears restructured.

The Labor Ministry intends to add the social security debts created last year to those that qualify for the payment scheme with a maximum of 120 tranches as a last chance for self-employed professionals and freelancers, Kathimerini understands.

The bill that is about to be tabled in Parliament will offer a debt haircut of up to 70 percent, have no income or property criteria, and only apply for the next few months. The minimum monthly installment for farmers will be 30 euros while for the rest it will be 50 euros.

Meanwhile, in early March, the Finance Ministry will bring to the House a tax bill concerning another 120-tranche payment program, this time for debts to the tax authorities, as well as increasing the installments of the fixed restructuring model for tax dues. The ministry will also table a series of other favorable regulations for taxpayers and corporations.

Over 4.2 million taxpayers and enterprises have debts to the state that add up to a total of 185 billion euros in all forms.