Jimenez showed on Wednesday he remains in very good shape.

Manolo Jimenez, the Spanish coach who led AEK to its first league title in 24 years last summer, is back at the helm of the Athens club for a third time.

AEK strongman Dimitris Melissanidis presented on Wednesday the Andalusian manager to the players, most of which were crowned champions in May before Jimenez left Greece for family reasons. These reasons do not apply anymore and Jimenez has returned to Athens to succeed Marinos Ouzounidis who resigned on Tuesday.

AEK announced on Wednesday the Spaniard has signed a contract till the end of next season, i.e. till June 2020.

Jimenez also led AEK to a cup triumph in 2011, and will sit on the team’s bench on Thursday in the quarterfinal first-leg game against Atromitos.