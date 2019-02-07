Parliament to begin debate on FYROM's accession protocol

Greece’s foreign ministry submitted to the parliament’s national defence and foreign affairs committee on Wednesday evening a draft bill on the protocol that paves the way for the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) to join NATO under the name “Republic of North Macedonia.”



Discussion in the committee will begin at 2:00 p.m. and will be completed in the parliament plenary on Friday with the vote.



At NATO Headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday the permanent representatives to the alliance’s 29 members signed the accession protocol.



NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg hailed the occasion as “historic,” adding that it marks the start of the ratification process.