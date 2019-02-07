Bank robbers steal ATM in west Attica

A group of between four to six robbers drove a car into a bank branch in the town of Megara, west Attica, early Thursday morning and removed an automatic teller machine (ATM), Greek broadcaster Skai reported.



The suspects, who had their faces covered, loaded the ATM on a second vehicle they had parked outside and fled.



Police are looking into CCTV footage from inside the bank, as well as footage from cameras in nearby stores to identify the car’s license plates.



According to Skai, one of the suspects called a nearby police station and reported a fake incident in another location to mislead authorities and send them away from the robbery.