ND leader says he plans to set up digital reform ministry

File photo

Main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday that, if he is elected prime minister, he will set up a ministry of digital reform to help modernise the state.



“Greece’s digital reform is a prerequisite for growth. We are lagging behind in this area. That is why we will create a Ministry of Digital Reform that will report directly to me, in order to ensure the horizontal and full implementation of the reform,” he said following a meeting with the head of the European People's Party Manfred Weber in Athens.

Mitsotakis said the jobs the country needs cannot be created with state subsidies or government contracts, but through entrepreneurship, innovation and investments.



Weber, who is running for the presidency of the European Commission, is presenting his five-year economic plan for the bloc, which includes measures to create 5 million new jobs.