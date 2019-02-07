Engel, McCaul call for US support of FYROM’s NATO membership

Representative Eliot L. Engel, Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, and Representative Michael McCaul, Ranking Member, have urged the US administration to support the membership of Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) in the NATO security alliance.



In a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made public Wednesday, the Foreign Affairs Committee leaders emphasized that the Balkan country’s NATO membership, made possible following a name deal with Greece renaming the country “Republic of North Macedonia,” will help ensure stability and peace in the Balkans.



“Bringing North Macedonia into the NATO fold will substantially benefit not just North Macedonia and Greece, but also the United States and other Alliance members,” they said.



“Importantly, North Macedonia’s NATO membership would also help the alliance fend off Russian malign activities in the Balkans where Vladimir Putin is seeking to sow disruption and discord,” they said.