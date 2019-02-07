Migrant fishermen who saved dozens in deadly Attica wildfire sworn in as Greeks

The three foreign fishermen lauded for their heroic efforts to save dozens of people during the deadly wildfire in east Attica last summer were officially sworn in as Greek citizens in a ceremony at the interior ministry on Thursday.



Fifty-year-old Emad Al Haimi and 46-year-old Ibrahim Mahmoud Mousa from Egypt, along with 35-year-old Jake Gani from Albania are credited with pulling out dozens of people from the sea where they fled to escape the flames that destroyed the coastal town of Mati and left 100 dead.



The three men had already been granted Greek citizenship through a decree signed by President Prokopis Pavlopoulos during a ceremony at the residential mansion on January 2.