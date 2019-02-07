YFG Ft Stu Hamm | Athens | February 8 & 9

Greek bassist Yorgos Fakanas has invited American bass guitar player Stu Hamm to join him and his band YFG (Yiorgos Fakanas Group) on stage at the Athena Live stage for two sets featuring progressive jazz fusion on February 8 and 9. Hamm was born in New Orleans and studied at Berklee College of Music, going on to work with the likes of Steve Vai, Frank Gambale, Joe Satriani and other well-respected guitarists. Doors open at 9 p.m. on Friday and 10 p.m. on Saturday, and tickets cost 20 euros at the door on the night.

Fakanas Music School, 3 Poseidonos,

Moschato, tel 210.481.3605