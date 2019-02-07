Uriah Heep | Athens & Thessaloniki | February 8 & 9

Photo: Richard Stow

Legendary rock band Uriah Heep, which celebrates 50 years in the business this year, will be in Greece for two shows on February 8 and 9, at Athens's Fuzz Club and Thessaloniki's Principal, respectively. The British band behind timeless hits such as “Lady in Black,” “Easy Livin’,” “July Morning” and “Sympathy” is on tour promoting its 25th studio album, “Living the Dream.” Tickets can be purchased at www.viva.gr and tel 11876, and cost 28 euros.

Fuzz, 1 Patriarchou Ioakeim, Tavros, tel 210.345.0817;

Principal, 15 26is Oktovriou, tel 2310.428.088