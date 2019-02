New Zealand-based photographer Guy Needham has put together a collection of photographs from his quest to meet and record far-flung tribes all over the world in a show at the Blank Wall Gallery from February 8 to 13. “Six Tribes” is open Mondays to Wednesdays and Fridays from 4.30 to 9.30 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 2.30 p.m.

Blank Wall, 55 Fokionos Negri, Kypseli,

tel 211.405.2138, www.blankwallgallery.com