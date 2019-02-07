Protest held on Samos over migrant camps

Hundreds of people staged a rally on Samos Thursday in demand that the migrant and refugee center on the eastern Aegean island be shut down and its more than 3,600 residents moved to more suitable facilities.



Carrying banners and placards, protesters marched from the central square of Vathy, the island’s capital, to the state hospital. The protest was organized with the support of municipal and regional authorities.



Concerns regarding the living conditions at the camp have grown in recent months, as the 648-spot facility is hosting more than five times its capacity.



Dozens of camp residents have participated in peaceful protest rallies in recent months calling for better shelters – most are staying in summer tents – sanitation and safety, but mainly to be transferred to the mainland.