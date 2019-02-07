Farmer jailed for keeping sheep and dogs in ‘desperate’ conditions

A livestock breeder in eastern Attica was handed a six-month jail sentence on Thursday after being convicted of criminal negligence for failing to provide food and shelter for his sheep and dogs.

Witnesses described the situation on his farm in the region of Plaka in Keratea as “desperate” with starving animals exposed to the elements.

The breeder had been reported to authorities by the animal rights group SPAL-Animal, whose members visited the farm.

They said the farmer did not have proper documentation to breed animals and that he made no effort to adhere to minimal standards of sanitation.