Doctor dismissed for demanding under-the-table payment

The National Health Service’s central disciplinary council has ordered the dismissal of an ear-nose-and-throat specialist from the University General Hospital of Alexandroupoli in northern Greece after he was allegedly caught pocketing under-the-table payments for an operation.

The decision was made public on Thursday by the management of the hospital which in May 2016 had first revealed the allegations about the doctor.

“The patient who reported the incident was successfully operated on by another specialist,” the hospital said.

“Anyone making a complaint should not be afraid. There are many capable medics who are also extremely honest,” it added, noting that “in all cases of bribe-taking the punishment will be merciless.”