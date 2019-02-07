Parliament’s Scientific Council rejects ANEL request to bend rules

The Greek Parliament’s Scientific Council on Thursday rejected a request by Independent Greeks (ANEL)’s chief Panos Kammenos to amend a regulation stipulating that the MPs in any parliamentary group (minimum of five) must have all been voted into Parliament with the same party.



The decision means that ANEL’s parliamentary group is likely to be dismantled if deputy Thanassis Papachristopoulos is expelled from the former coalition partner ANEL.