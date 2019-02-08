Vacation rentals' registration deadline set for Feb 28

Homeowners leasing their properties through platforms like Airbnb or HomeAway have until February 28 to register these assets with the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE).

Owners can also use the authority's online platform to correct or amend any details pertaining to the property they are offering as a vacation rental.

Any income accrued in 2018 from the registered properties will be included in this year's tax declarations and taxed according to the rates set out in the relevant legislation, ranging from 15 to 45 percent.

The authority has provided a list of frequently asked questions and answers on its website, www.aade.gr, though the service is only available in Greek.