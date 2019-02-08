Tsipras briefs Anastasiades on Turkey trip

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras spoke with Nicos Anastasiades on Thursday night to brief the Cypriot president on his recent visit to Turkey and talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Athens-Macedonian News Agency reported.

The telephone call between the two leaders comes ahead of Anastasiades's briefing of Cyprus's National Council on Friday in the wake of talks with the UN Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Cyprus Jane Holl Lute in Nicosia.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Erdogan in Ankara on Tuesday, Tsipras had called for a fair and viable solution for Cyprus that would benefit both communities. Erdogan said that an important parameter is achieving “equal status” for Turkish Cypriots on the island.