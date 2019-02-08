Three separate gas canister attacks reported in Athens

Police in Athens are investigating three separate attacks with homemade explosive devices made of gas canisters, in the early hours of Friday.

The first incident was reported at 2.50 a.m. and involved a makeshift bomb going off outside a bank on Papaflessa Street in the neighborhood of Galatsi. That was followed by two more blasts after 3 a.m. in the area of Kaisariani, one at an insurance firm on Lydias Street and the other at the local post office on Olof Palme.

The blasts did not result in any injuries but did cause damage to the buildings where they occurred.