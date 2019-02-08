ND chief accuses gov't of creating surpluses via taxes to attract votes

Opposition chief Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday accused the leftist Greek government of overtaxing the middle class in order to create surpluses it can then distrbute to the electorate in order to attract votes.

Speaking at a meeting of the European People's Party Group in Athens on Friday, the leader of New Democracy stressed the need for an economic policy shift to emphasize growth through investments and reforms.

His comments were made during a discussion with European Parliament President Antonio Tajani and EPP chief Manfred Weber, who is also running for the presidency of the European Commission.

“We are talking about growth through investments. We have the appropriate strategy and with regards to taxation and red tape, I believe that the EPP's positions are identical to those of New Democracy,” Mitsotakis was quoted by the Athens-Macedonian News Agency as saying.

“In terms of the challenges to the economy, we are at very important point. We cannot have growth of 2-3 percent and then claim to be out of the crisis,” the conservative leader added.