‘Carmen’ from The Met | Athens | February 9

The Athens Concert Hall will screen George Bizet's “Carmen” live in high-definition from the Metropolitan Opera in New York, on Saturday, February 9. The French romance is directed by Sir Richard Eyre, conducted by Louis Langree and stars Clementine Margaine, Aleksandra Kurzak, Roberto Alagna and Alexander Vinogradov. The performance is in the original French, with Greek surtitles. Doors open at 7.55 p.m. and tickets cost 20 and 25 euros.



Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr