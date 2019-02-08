The 80s Generation | Thessaloniki | To February 15

Twelve artists representing the so-called 80s Generation of Greek art – Nikos Angelidis, Dafni Angelidou, Chryssa Verghi, Stefanos Daskalakis, Irene Iliopoulou, Irene Kana, Dimitris Koukos, Vangelis Rinas, Pavlos Samios, Anna Maria Tsakali, Maria Filopoulou and Manolis Charos – are the subject of a group show at the Nitra Gallery, running through February 15. Opening hours are Wednesdays to Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m.



Nitra Gallery, 51 Philippou, tel 2310.285.890, www.nitragallery.com