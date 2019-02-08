Offices of Ethniki Insurance attacked with sledgehammers

A group of around 20 individuals attacked the offices of Ethniki Insurance located on central Syngrou avenue in the Athenian district of Neos Kosmos on Friday afternoon, using sledgehammers to smash the glass entrance and windows.



The attacks happened at 3.10 p.m. and all the assailants had their faces covered with balaclavas and helmets.



Video footage from the incident posted on Greek media showed a group of black-clad individuals fleeing from the scene.



Police has detained nine people in connection to the incident.