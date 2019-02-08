NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Offices of Ethniki Insurance attacked with sledgehammers

TAGS: Crime

A group of around 20 individuals attacked the offices of Ethniki Insurance located on central Syngrou avenue in the Athenian district of Neos Kosmos on Friday afternoon, using sledgehammers to smash the glass entrance and windows.

The attacks happened at 3.10 p.m. and all the assailants had their faces covered with balaclavas and helmets.

Video footage from the incident posted on Greek media showed a group of black-clad individuals fleeing from the scene.

Police has detained nine people in connection to the incident. 

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 