Athens-based cruise specialist Travelway will again be participating in the Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum this May, looking to network with both the cruise line decision-makers attending the event as well as meet and connect with existing or potential suppliers.



With a comprehensive services portfolio spanning tourism-shipping, shorex operations, pre-post land programs and cruise sales, Travelway has developed a range of new shore excursions based on sustainable tourism and environmentally friendly practices.



Additionally, in cooperation with MSC Cruises, Travelway subsidiary Cruiseway has launched new seven-day cruise itineraries, sailing from Piraeus on the MSC Musica every Wednesday and the MSC Magnifica every Thursday from June to October 2019.



Travelway CEO Spyros Hambas said: “I personally have been involved in the cruise industry throughout my career. I had the great fortune to work with some of the most significant pioneers in the industry, such as Ken Swan, Pericles Panagopoulos, the Potamianos family, the Kavounidis and Kyrtatas families, Pier Luigi Foschi, George Poulides and the Kioseoglou family as well as with many of today’s leaders. I believe in the fantastic dynamism the industry shows and the uninterrupted growth of cruising over the last 60 years.”