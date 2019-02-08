NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Suspicious envelopes found at Piraeus courthouse complex examined

The 11 suspicious envelopes found at a Piraeus courthouse complex on Thursday that prompted a mobilization of the police and fire brigade were to be examined Friday by state laboratories.

A preliminary examination by bomb disposal experts on Thursday showed that the envelopes did not contain explosives.

One of the envelopes reportedly contained a powdery substance.

According to reports Friday the envelopes were sent from different parts of Greece.

Last month, dozens of universities around the country received envelopes in the mail containing a chemical substance used in the production of industrial adhesives. 

