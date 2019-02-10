Amb. Ploetner to assume senior position in German Foreign Ministry

German Ambassador to Greece Jens Ploetner is expected to take up duties as political director of Germany’s Federal Foreign Office, Kathimerini understands.



A career diplomat, Ploetner took up his current post in July 2017 and is expected to leave Athens in April of this year.



Prior to his Greek appointment, the 51-year-old was the chief of staff to then foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who is now the German president, for four years and before that he served as ambassador to Tunisia in the aftermath of the Arab Spring and to Sri Lanka as the island-state’s bloody civil war approached its end.