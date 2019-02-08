ATHEX: Positive end to another week of gains

The Greek bourse ended the week with another day of gains, the fourth in the last five sessions, albeit with the second-lowest daily turnover of the year to date – after that on January 2. Mytilineos buoyed the benchmark higher as investors viewed its decision not to table an improved bid for the Meliti plants in Public Power Corporation’s divestment program in a positive light.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 649.87 points, adding 0.73 percent to Thursday’s 645.16 points. It rose for a third week in a row, this time by 1.31 percent from the previous Friday.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.19 percent to 1,708.94 points, and the mid-cap index outperformed, rising 1.85 percent.

The banks index headed 0.68 percent higher, as Eurobank climbed 2.35 percent and Alpha ascended 0.43 percent, while National slipped 0.28 percent and Piraeus gave up 2.82 percent. Mytilineos advanced 4.63 percent and Viohalco grabbed 3.36 percent.

In total 76 stocks reported gains, 24 endured losses and 28 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to just 22.8 million euros, down from Thursday’s 35.5 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index decreased 0.23 percent to close at 61.63 points.