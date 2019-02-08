NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Greece approves protocol for 'North Macedonia' to join NATO with 153 votes

TAGS: Politics

The Greek parliament on Friday ratified with 153 votes in favor and 140 against a NATO accord with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia for its admission into NATO under a new name, after a deal with Greece ended a 27-year-old dispute over its name.

NATO members signed the accord with FYROM this week, days after the Greek parliament endorsed an agreement between Athens and Skopje that changes the Balkan state's name to North Macedonia.

[Reuters]

